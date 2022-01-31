Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deck Commerce Adds Seasoned Executives to Speed Growth

01/31/2022 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

St. Louis, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces additions to its executive management team, empowering the company to accelerate growth and gain a more competitive edge. Ed Rusch joins as Chief Revenue Officer, and Jackie Breen moves to VP of Strategic Growth.

Ed Rusch joins the team as an experienced marketing and sales leader with proven success in developing and executing go-to-market strategies that drive company revenue growth goals. As Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Ed will be responsible for bookings and associated revenue operations across sales and marketing. Ed combines strategic planning, business development acumen, team building, and cross-functional collaboration skills. Previously, Ed was Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Ridge, Vice -President of Global Marketing at Command Alkon, and VP Global Marketing at Elemica. Ed has a Bachelor of Arts Communications degree from John Carroll University. 

“Ed Rusch puts his heart and soul into his work, transforming how companies engage with the market and bringing impactful results that drive revenue and profitability,” says Christopher Deck, Founder & CEO at Deck Commerce. “He is a proven leader, full of creativity and drive, and has been able to hit the ground running with our team.” 

Additionally, Jackie Breen moved into a new role as the VP of Strategic Growth. As a nine-year veteran of the Deck Commerce team, Jackie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the retail space and has been a driving force behind the company’s rapid growth over the last three years, including growth into Shopify, Magento, and BigCommerce markets.

In addition to leadership expansion, Deck Commerce has grown their overall headcount by 42% over the last 18 months with strategic hires in product, engineering, partnerships, and sales— all focused on fueling growth for mid-market, direct-to-consumer brands. 

To learn more about career opportunities at Deck Commerce visit deckcommerce.com/careers.

Stay up to date with Deck Commerce on LinkedIn and Twitter.  

About Deck Commerce  

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer.  To learn more visit https://www.deckcommerce.com

Attachment 


Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR (M1PR.com)
404.421.8497
becky@mediafirst.net

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pRETA INVESTOR NOTICE : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Class Action Pending
GL
12:19pSHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates APR, ZGNX, CRHC, DNAA
GL
12:19pSHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates APR, ZGNX, CRHC, DNAA
GL
12:18pReady-made reunion dinners come into vogue in China
RE
12:18pLockdown parties report criticises failures of leadership in UK government
RE
12:18pLockdown parties report criticises failures of leadership in UK government
RE
12:18pU.S. and UK ready to punish Putin associates if Russia invades Ukraine
RE
12:18pNOVARTIS AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
12:17pThird Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:17pInvacare Corporation Introduces the Invacare® AVIVA® STORM RX™ Narrow Base Power Wheelchair
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, ..
3Global stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
4Italy's Saipem sinks after profit warning and call for cash
5Shell begins trading under simpler, single-line share structure

HOT NEWS