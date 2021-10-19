Title :
Declaration of the 1st of November as a Public Holiday
Published Date:
2021-10-19
Last Modified Date:
2021-10-19, 08:18 AM
Category:
Media > Media Releases | Publications > FMD-MediaReleases | What's New
The President of the Republic of South Africa has declared the 1st day of November 2021 as a public holiday. The South African Reserve Bank (Bank) supports the normal market practice of changing the value date for foreign exchange (FX) forward transactions maturing on 01 November 2021 to the next business day, 02 November 2021, with adjustments in the exchange rates.
Disclaimer
South African Reserve Bank published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 07:01:04 UTC.