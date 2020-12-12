Declare states of 'climate emergency', U.N. chief tells world leaders

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - World leaders should declare
states of "climate emergency" in their countries to spur action
to avoid catastrophic global warming, U.N. Secretary-General
Antonio Guterres said in opening remarks to a climate summit on
Saturday.
More than 70 world leaders are due to address the one-day
virtual gathering aimed at building momentum for much steeper
cuts in planet-warming emissions on the fifth anniversary of the
2015 Paris climate accord.
"Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic
emergency?" Guterres said via video. "That is why today, I call
on all leaders worldwide to declare a State of Climate Emergency
in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached."
Guterres said that economic recovery packages launched in
the wake of the coronavirus pandemic represented an opportunity
to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future - but warned
this was not happening fast enough.
"So far, the members of the G20 are spending 50% more in
their stimulus and rescue packages on sectors linked to fossil
fuel production and consumption, than on low-carbon energy,"
Guterres said.
"This is unacceptable. The trillions of dollars needed for
COVID recovery is money that we are borrowing from future
generations," he said. "We cannot use these resources to lock in
policies that burden future generations with a mountain of debt
on a broken planet."
On Friday, summit co-host Britain announced it would pledge
to end direct government support for overseas fossil fuel
projects at the summit, aiming to spur similar moves by other
countries to accelerate a shift to cleaner energy.
Diplomats are watching summit speeches for any signs of
significantly stronger climate pledges from countries including
China, which surprised many observers by announcing a goal to
become carbon neutral by 2060 in September, India and Japan.
