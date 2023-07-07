In a troubling turn of events, the Europe Materials Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) market experienced a significant setback on July 6, 2023.

The Europe Materials ETF market experienced a decline of -3.28% on July 6, 2023. This market, valued at 1 Bn EUR, consists of 10 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on the materials sector. The performance of the overall market was reflected in the daily returns of several ETFs.

Among the ETFs in this market, iShares STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals UCITS ETF (DE) (EXV7) experienced a daily return of -2.41%, while SPDR MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF (STP) and Xtrackers MSCI Europe Materials ESG Screened UCITS ETF (DXSC) posted daily returns of -2.95% and -2.55% respectively. The iShares STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources UCITS ETF (DE) (EXV6) took the biggest hit, with a daily return of -3.58%.

These declines were driven by the performances of various companies. ANTOFAGASTA ORD (ANTO), a mining company, had a daily return of -5.58% and a -3.91% return over one week. Another mining giant, ANGLO AMERICAN ORD (AAL), experienced a daily return of -4.41% and a weekly return of -2.93%. STORA ENSO R ORD (STERV), a pulp and paper company, recorded a daily return of -3.51%. AIR LIQUIDE ORD (AI), a leader in gases, technologies, and services, had a daily return of -3.43% and a weekly return of -5.00%.

