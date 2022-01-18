Dectron, PoolPak and Seresco Team up With “Swimming's Greatest Ambassador” Rowdy Gaines to Deliver IAQ Message

Dehumidified Air Solutions, part of the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) division of Madison Industries and manufacturer of North America’s leading indoor pool dehumidifier brands (Dectron, PoolPak and Seresco), has teamed up with Rowdy Gaines, three-time Olympic gold medalist and the voice of Olympic swimming, to educate communities on IAQ for natatoriums (indoor pools).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005025/en/

Rowdy Gaines, 3x Olympic gold medalist, is 2022 IAQ spokesperson for Dectron, PoolPak and Seresco. (Photo: Business Wire)

Poor indoor air quality is detrimental to natatoriums and patrons. This is well documented and the bane of competitive swimming and the indoor pool industry in general. Dehumidified Air Solutions typically works with owners, contractors and engineers to create the optimal indoor pool environment. Now, with Gaines as 2022 IAQ spokesperson for Dectron, PoolPak and Seresco, the company aims to ensure swimmers, coaches, parents, volunteers and facility managers better understand the importance of good IAQ and how temperature and relative humidity play a critical role in human comfort levels.

“Together, we are educating the supporters behind the athletes or ‘the team behind the swim team’ as we like to refer to them,” said Gaines. “I’m thrilled to work alongside Dectron, PoolPak and Seresco to share the IAQ message with these communities in which health, safety and performance matter most.”

“There is no better person we could have teamed up with on this initiative. Rowdy is both well versed in IAQ and deeply connected to the communities that use indoor pools,” said Bob Phillips, Vice President of Sales for Dehumidified Air Solutions, Pools Division.

Ambrose "Rowdy" Gaines is a U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame member and member of the International Swimming Hall of Fame. Gaines set 10 world records between 1978 & 1984 and is currently a motivational speaker and NBC Olympic commentator. Gaines has been covering Olympic swimming since 1992.

The collaboration between Dehumidified Air Solutions and Gaines aligns with Madison Industries’ mission to make the world safer, healthier and more productive.

About Dehumidified Air Solutions

Dehumidified Air Solutions, part of the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) division of Madison Industries, is North America’s home to the industry's three most respected indoor pool dehumidifier brands, Dectron, PoolPak and Seresco. Focused on delivering exceptional IAQ through HVAC temperature and humidity control, Dehumidified Air Solutions manufactures the industry’s most reliable, innovative, technologically advanced indoor pool dehumidification equipment.

About the Brands

With over 40 years of success, Dectron is the indoor pool dehumidification industry’s most trusted and proven brand. Dectron continues to innovate with new energy-efficient designs that leverage technological advances in materials, controls, fan design and performance monitoring, to consistently provide customers with the best products available.

PoolPak has earned a reputation for reliable dehumidification that works by taking a comprehensive approach to managing the pool room environment. Built to withstand the harsh, corrosive environment of indoor pool applications, dehumidifiers built by PoolPak deliver optimal space conditions while keeping operating costs low to deliver a truly compelling total cost of ownership.

Seresco has built a reputation for industry-leading innovation, performance and reliability while delivering the lowest operating and maintenance costs in the industry. Fully committed to ensuring the success of every indoor pool environment, Seresco delivers absolute customer satisfaction for the lifetime of equipment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005025/en/