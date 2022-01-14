Deel Hires Casey Bailey to Lead HR, Acquires HR Software Company Roots

Bailey’s role, coupled with Roots’ technology, will help Deel and its customers build culture and foster collaboration among distributed teams

Deel, the remote hiring company shattering job barriers worldwide, today announced two moves to help Deel and its customers build culture among distributed teams. The company has acquired Roots, an HR software platform that enables remote organizations to collaborate more effectively and reduce burnout. Deel has also hired Casey Bailey, an HR veteran who previously held senior People roles scaling high-growth companies like Divvy and Uber.

Casey Bailey, Deel's new Head of People (Photo: Business Wire)

Deel gives over 6,000 companies the ability to hire, pay, and comply with local laws abroad. Its technology offers HR, payroll, compliance, perks, and benefits needed to hire and manage a global team. Given the acceleration of remote working and international hiring, Deel is not only figuring out the future of work for its customers; it’s also trying to scale its own remote-first organization — one that spans different geographies, time zones, and cultures. Bailey’s hire places her at the forefront of the global conversation around how companies navigate these challenges and take advantage of them.

“As a people leader, a critical part of my role is seeing the future of work and leading the business to that future. Deel is actually building that future. I’m excited to help Deel, our customers, and the entire HR industry shape what this new distributed world of work will look like,” said Casey Bailey, Head of People.

To help Deel and its customers make remote work “work,” Deel has purchased Roots for an undisclosed sum. Roots’ technology integrates with internal communications tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams to help distributed teams anywhere in the world engage with each other more meaningfully. Through Roots’ various products — PTO, 1-on-1s, Onboarding, Social Connections, and Candidate Referrals — companies can streamline processes to positively impact employee wellness and productivity, and reduce burnout. The Roots team is joining Deel, and its technology will be made available to all Deel customers in the coming months.

“Deel’s vision is to make work ‘work’ for anyone, no matter where they live or what they love to do. In a more distributed world and workplace, building a strong culture, increasing collaboration, reducing burnout, and doubling down on inclusiveness across borders have yet to be figured out. Roots can help Deel and its customers solve these problems,” said Kevin Corliss, Roots’ founder and CEO.

About Roots

Roots builds software products to help businesses better manage and engage their workforce. The company’s message-based apps - including PTO, 1-on-1s, Onboarding, Social Connections, and Candidate Referrals - streamline HR processes to positively impact employee wellness, productivity, and retention. Roots is used in over 65 countries by customers like Gitlab, Toptal, Miro, and Affinity. Find out more at www.tryroots.io.

About Deel

Deel is a leading global compliance and payroll solution that helps businesses hire anyone, anywhere. Deel’s technology offers unmatched payroll, HR, compliance, perks, benefits, and other capabilities needed to hire and manage a global team.

Using a tech-enabled self-serve process, Deel’s customers can hire independent contractors and full-time employees in over 150 countries, compliantly and in minutes. With more than 250 legal, accounting, mobility, and tax experts as partners, Deel enables any business to create, sign and send compliant localized contracts from a library of templates and pay teams in more than 120 currencies with just a click.

Founded in 2019 by Alex Bouaziz and Shuo Wang, Deel is a fully distributed company with employees based worldwide. Learn more about Deel here.

