Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deem Named as a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by Comparably

04/07/2021 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oakland, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced it’s been named as a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by Comparably, the workplace monitoring site driven by anonymous employee ratings and reviews.

“We’re honored to be counted next to other leading Bay Area companies that have won this nomination,” said David Grace, president at Deem. “We believe our technology will transform travel, but it’s our passionate and dedicated people — not our location — who make Deem and our products as powerful as they are. They embody our values of passion and drive, and winning together. They make Deem the best place to work.”

Deem is rising through the ranks of iconic, industry-altering companies based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its latest offering, Etta, a mobile-first corporate travel booking and management platform, has ignited the imagination of staff and clients alike. Its intuitive, consumer-like user experience is enhanced by a beautiful and accessible design. Its robust technology empowers travel managers and finance teams to save money and deliver proactive duty of care to travelers.

Other top technology companies that have perviously won Comparably’s Best Places to Work in the Bay Area award include Google, Salesforce, and LinkedIn.

Learn more about Etta at https://www.deem.com/products/etta.

 

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

 

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

 

 


Diana Brandon
Deem
415-590-8414
dbrandon@deem.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aJENOPTIK AG  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:09aFUBO SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against FuboTV, Inc.
GL
11:08aFACTSET RESEARCH  : The ABCs of ESG Data
PU
11:08aCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Request for the amendment of the agenda of the OGSM - EN
PU
11:08aBLACK KNIGHT  : Mike Vough
PU
11:07aCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS  : Connexion Adds the Streaming Service hayu
AQ
11:07aJETBLUE AIRWAYS  : Reveals Plans to Reinvent What It's Like to Fly in 'Coach' Across the Atlantic
AQ
11:07aJOHN LEWIS OF HUNGERFORD  : Confirms plans to reopen shops on 12 april along with key services we've all been waiting for
AQ
11:07aOCN SPRY4PF  : Ocean Spray Appoints Chief Commercial Officer, USA and Chief Human Resources Officer; Strategic, Innovative Leaders Monisha Dabek and Sarah Evans Join Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.
AQ
11:07aALLEGIANT TRAVEL  : announces a new base at Austin
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
4Jump Trading backs fan tokens startup Chiliz
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Shell first quarter 2021 update note

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ