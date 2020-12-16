Deenova : Accomplishes the Design, Re-Branding, and Virtual Tour of its World Class Solutions

Deenova announced today the completion of company re-branding and the re-design its website in five languages, especially developed for Covid-19 times, including Virtual Tour and Self-Configuration tools for its world class solutions, coinciding with the company’s unprecedented international success in 2020.

Gaspar G. De Viedma, Vice Chairman of Deenova Board of Directors stated: “Deenova sales and marketing team has just established a new industry standard for how Pharmacy Automation solutions are introduced to the medical industry, automatically configured in Deenova´s web site, and tied to specific evidence based benefits and R.O.I. Over my 35 years of health care and technology industry experience, I have never witnessed anything that comes even close to Deenova´s launch, once more demonstrating why it holds its market leading position.”

Deenova D1 Series error-free mechatronics technology is the first and only fully automated closed loop solution for the management of both medication and medical supplies, ensuring total traceability from prescription to bed side verification. Including the All-in-1 robot, All-in-1 Station dispensing unit, All-in-1 Trolley with secure bed-side verification, and finally Orbit E-Prescribing and micrologistic management software.

Deenova D3 Series for the automatic repackaging and dispensation of personalized therapies in unit doses include Acced, a completely autonomous robot potentially used 24/7, that prepares the unit doses from previously loaded medication blisters, and Astus, installed directly in the patient care departments for controlled storage and administration of all types of medication therapies.

Deenova D8 Series, complementary to Deenova D1 Series, managing hospital micrologistics and full traceability of medical supplies include: Orbit, CheckIn, Sentinel, Sentry, and Frontier.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova’s unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers’ growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimize waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006093/en/