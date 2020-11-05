Deenova Cracks its First Pharmacy Automation Market Outside Europe: Middle East

Deenova reported today that for the first time, it burst in business outside Europe with a significant win through its exclusive distribution contract with leading GCC pharmacy automation PharmaTech Medical Equipment.

Nabeel Al Aswad, General Manager of PharmaTech stated: “Over the years since PharmaTech has been established, our goal was to provide the patients and healthcare professionals with the right tools to improve patient safety, convenience, and efficiency. The addition of Deenova solutions to our portfolio gives pharmacy and hospital customers in the Middle East access to the world leading pharmacy technology including the most versatile Full Automated packaging Robot, All-in-One Station, and state-of-the-art RFID solutions, to further increase patient safety and efficiency. Particularly impressive to me and my 25 years experience working as a clinician in GCC hospitals, and as an employe of multinational American companies is Deenova service model approach to contracts, after witnessing first hand that purchasing Automated Dispensing Cabinets for Pharmacy Automation like Baxter, Becton Dickinson-Carefusion-Rowa, Omnicell-Health Robotics and other well known American and European and Asian brands has been a huge challenge to the decision makers in both private and public hospitals.”

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Chief Commercial Officer, added: “I am extremely pleased to have been selected by GCC pharmacy automation leader PharmaTech, especially after their extensive prior experience distributing Becton Dickinson-Carefusion-Rowa, Omnicell products to an already strong Deenova sales team. They chose Deenova over other competitors solutions because of its unique technology and business approach to R.O.I., and well proven total service solutions.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova’s unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers’ growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005492/en/