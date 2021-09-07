Deenova : Wins MarienHospital Unit Dose Pharmacy Automation Contract, First in Germany

Deenova reported today it won its first ever contract in Germany, and in parallel established Deenova operations in Europe’s largest GDP health care market. This outstanding contract award includes delivery, installation and full service/support for 3 All-in-1 Packaging Robots, 34 All-in-1 Station Medication Dispensing Robots, and 72 All-in-1 Trolleys with secure bed-side verification at Marienhospital Gelsenkirchen, an operating company in the service network of St. Augustinus Gelsenkirchen GmbH.

Hendrik Nordholt, Managing Director at St. Augustinus Gelsenkirchen GbmH stated: “"Innovation needs enthusiasts. We have great expectations of this partnership with Deenova, and we are confidently counting on a successful cooperation."

Gaspar G. De Viedma, Vice Chairman of Deenova Board of Directors added: “Deenova´s Board of Directors is extremely proud of the unprecedented effort and results in Germany only within 1 year from its 2020 start, in the largest GDP health care market in Europe, continuing Deenova´s exciting market momentum in Italy, France, Spain, Poland and the United Kingdom well into 2021.”

Anette Woermann, Chief Pharmacist at Marienhospital Gelsenkirchen stipulated: “We always focus on patient safety. Here, as the first hospital in Germany to have such a future-oriented system in use in the time ahead, underlines our commitment to quality in the field of medicine, pharmacy and patient safety and our objective to always implement the best possible quality solutions at Marienhospital.”

Marienhospital is an operating company in the Catholic service network of St. Augustinus Gelsenkirchen GmbH and a modern and highly especialized accident and emergency hospital with a total of 568 beds. The hospital was founded in 1869 and has been located in the current building on Virchowstrasse since 1977. For many years it has been the academic teaching hospital of the University of Duisburg-Essen. It is the largest hospital in the city of Gelsenkirchen. Around 1,400 specialists from the fields of medicine and nursing care around the clock for around 28,000 inpatients and another 60,000 outpatients every year.

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Chief Commercial Officer, declared: “I am extremely grateful for Marienhospital Gelsenkirchen to have chosen Deenova as its partner of choice for implementing a fully automated closed loop medication management solution aimed at improving patient safety. Both companies share the same values and patient centric vision of a virtual ecosystem, in which healthcare facilities seeking to improve medication management, can reduce the cost of administering medications while minimising error and improving patient-nurse care.”

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova’s unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers’ growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.

