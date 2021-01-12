Log in
Deenova : Wins Top 10 Robotics Award, and AP-HP and Francois Quesnay Public Tenders

01/12/2021 | 04:52am EST
Deenova separately announced today two key awards won by our innovative mechatronic service solutions company, the 2020 Top 10 Robotics Solutions by CIO Applications Europe and Deenova winning its entry through its latest Resah public tender win for its D3 ACCED Robot to be operated 24/7 at prestigious AP-HP (l'Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris) in Hendaye and François Quesnay Hospital Center for 2 of the company D3 ASTUS solutions.

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Chief Commercial Officer, stated: “We finished 2020 and started 2021 with a bang, I am very proud of our team latest unparalleled accomplishments in our industry. These 2 latest company wins highlight Deenova main differentiating characteristics, patient care crafted for better safety and greater therapy compliance, and 24/7 availability, a key component of AP-HP needs”.

AP-HP (l'Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris) is a globally recognized university hospital center with a European dimension. Its 39 hospitals welcome more than 10 million patients per year: consultations, emergencies, hospitalizations and finally home care, at all ages of life, providing public health service for all, 24/7.

François Quesnay Hospital Center is a 612-bed hospital in the Paris metropolitan area, with a budget of 125 million euros and 175 doctors.

CIO Applications Europe magazine stands out with its unique approach of learning from peers approach offering professionals the most comprehensive collection of technology trends, being the single most successful initiative Pan-Europe.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova’s unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers’ growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.


