Deep Lens and Ventura County Hematology Oncology Specialists Partner to Expand Clinical Trial Offering for Cancer Patients

Deep Lens and Ventura County Hematology Oncology Specialists today announced that they have entered into a strategic agreement that will expand clinical trial opportunities for patients in the Ventura county area. As part of this collaboration, Ventura County Hematology Oncology Specialists will integrate Deep Lens’ artificial intelligence (AI) based clinical trial matching solution and other services to identify patients for trials faster and more effectively. Ventura County Hematology Oncology Specialists is a comprehensive cancer center serving patients across Ventura and the surrounding coastal communities. Deep Lens is a digital healthcare company that leverages AI to improve inefficiencies in the oncology clinical trial recruitment process.

“Our clinical trial program is an integral part of our overall offering to patients, as we believe that everyone should have access to novel therapies in development that have the potential to change the course of their disease,” said Lynn Kong, MD, of Ventura County Hematology Oncology Specialists. “However, as many new therapies have become increasingly more targeted to address specific markers or mutations, the trials to support them have become more complex. Unfortunately, this means that identifying patients for trials is more labor intensive and timelines are often shortened, making it difficult for staff to enroll the right patients at the right time. We look forward to leveraging Deep Lens’ technology and services so that we can continue to provide our patients with every resource possible to treat their disease.”

More than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; however, fewer than 1 in 30 patients participate in a clinical trial. Limited trial site resources make it time-consuming to identify eligible patients, especially as trial protocols increase in complexity. Deep Lens supports care teams by automating the identification of potentially eligible patients at the time of diagnosis and easily matching them to relevant trials.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Ventura team into our network of community-based oncology practices. The majority of patients diagnosed with cancer are treated by community oncologists, and it is critical to bring more trials to this setting so that patients can receive access to novel therapies in a comfortable, familiar environment, without having to travel or commute to larger medical centers,” said Tyrone Richardson, vice president, provider sales at Deep Lens. “Ventura is a great example of a community oncology practice that prioritizes clinical research and we’re delighted that we can add value to their program and help more of their patients receive stellar, cutting- edge care.”

Deep Lens’ software will pre-screen patients from Ventura County Hematology Oncology Specialists’ EMR (OncoEMR) and integrate molecular data feeds from Guardant Health and Foundation Medicine, as well as all pathology feeds to automatically identify qualified patients for clinical trials. Deep Lens’ pre-screening and clinical trial matching solution is provided at no cost to oncology practices.

Deep Lens is working with a significant number of community oncology practices representing every region in the U.S. It is estimated that approximately 85 percent of cancer patients are diagnosed and treated at local, community-based oncology practices. Deep Lens is committed to expanding important oncology research by making trials more accessible to a larger and more diverse population within these local community settings.

About Ventura County Hematology Oncology Specialists

Ventura County Hematology Oncology Specialists Medical Group was founded in 1971 with the goal of providing the highest quality of care for patients with cancer and blood disorders. Physicians are board-certified in Internal Medicine Hematology and Medical Oncology and serve patients in Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo, CA. As investigators for clinical trials listed in the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Cancer Institute (NCI) database, physicians at Ventura County Hematology Oncology Specialists are able to offer access to the newest innovations in cancer care to provide the best treatment options to their patients.The practice is also an active participant and leader in the Cancer Center of Ventura County and the Coastal Communities Cancer Center in Ventura. For more information, please visit: www.venturaoncology.com.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a digital healthcare company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.

