Deep Longevity Launches The First Longevity Medicine Course For Physicians

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Pacific Group Limited ("Regent Pacific" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; SEHK:0575.HK)'s Deep Longevity, Inc, a company subject to a conditional acquisition by the Group which is a pioneer in deep biomarkers of aging and longevity today announced the launch of the first Longevity Medicine course for Physicians on LabXchange Platform. It is the first of several Longevity Medicine chapters, with upcoming courses scaled for scientists and patients.

This course is aimed to fill the educational gap in translation longevity medicine. Deep Longevity, a leader in artificial intelligence for the development of biomarkers of aging and longevity, brought together scientists and physicians engaged in basic and translational research to develop the course: "Longevity Medicine for Physicians". The course covers basics in translational aging research from terminology and demographic aspects, theories and hallmarks of aging, basic aging pathways and mechanisms behind the possibly geroprotective interventions and covers the various types of aging clocks.

The course is intended for medical professionals and students, who have limited time and seek a comprehensive, well-structured, reliable course. It contains three hours of core lectures providing an introduction to the field, lecture slides, lecture notes, quizzes, guest lectures, as well as references to additional reading materials and online resources. Introduction to Longevity Medicine is the first course in a series intended to provide advanced physicians with the latest approaches in longevity technology.

"As we are partnering with the advanced clinical institutions we see the gap between translational research and clinical practice and would like to provide the MDs with the resources they need to get into the rapidly growing field of longevity medicine, learn about the latest advances in artificial intelligence and in the pharmaceutical industry", said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, the founder of the Longevity Medicine course and Chief Longevity Officer at Deep Longevity.

"While much-scattered information is available from more or less evidence-based sources, there was a lack of a structured, guided and well organized course that provides physicians with the necessary background information on this rapidly evolving discipline of healthy longevity. This is why we developed this very first course in Longevity Medicine - to close this gap and provide understandable and practicable, credible resources for clinicians", said Evelyne Bischof, MD, co-founder of the course.

Earlier this year, Deep Longevity received investments from expert longevity investment funds related to clinical organizations and is currently subject to a conditional acquisition by Regent Pacific Group Limited (SEHK:0575.HK), a public company whose securities are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. It also announced a partnership with Human Longevity Inc, one of the world's most advanced centers for preventative diagnostic medicine. Since then, it has partnered with several other advanced clinics and hospitals.

For details of the course, please visit: longevity-medicine.org

This press release is distributed by LBS Communications Consulting Limited.

About Deep Longevity

Deep Longevity is subject to a conditional acquisition by Regent Pacific Group Limited (SEHK:0575.HK), a public company whose securities are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Deep Longevity is developing explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels. It is also developing systems for the emerging field of longevity medicine enabling physicians to make better decisions on the interventions that may slow down, or reverse the aging processes. Deep Longevity developed Longevity as a Service (LaaS)© solution to integrate multiple deep biomarkers of aging dubbed "deep aging clocks" to provide a universal multifactorial measure of human biological age. Originally incubated by Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity started its independent journey in 2020 after securing a round of funding from the most credible venture capitalists specializing in biotechnology, longevity, and artificial intelligence. ETP Ventures, Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund, BOLD Capital Partners, Longevity Vision Fund, LongeVC, co-founder of Oculus, Michael Antonov, and other experts AI and biotechnology investors supported the company. Deep Longevity established a research partnership with one of the most prominent longevity organizations, Human Longevity, Inc. to provide a range of aging clocks to the network of advanced physicians and researchers.

http://longevity.ai/

About Regent Pacific (SEHK: 0575.HK)

Regent Pacific is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness, and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 21 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering.

http://www.regentpac.com/

SOURCE Regent Pacific Group Limited