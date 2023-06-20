STORY: "This is something we're going to be monitoring very, very closely."

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday that he voiced concerns to his counterparts in China during a rare trip to Beijing about Chinese military activities in Cuba.

"We made very clear that we would have deep concerns about PRC (People's Republic of China) intelligence or military activities in Cuba. [FLASH] And we will protect our homeland. And we will protect our interests."

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that China and Cuba are negotiating to establish a joint military training facility on the island that could lead to the stationing of Chinese troops just 100 miles off Florida's coast.

Speaking at a press conference in London after his trip to Beijing, Blinken said he pressed for opening military communication channels with China.

"President Biden sent me to Beijing because he believes strongly that both the United States and China have an obligation to manage our relationship responsibly. And that starts with strengthening lines of communication across our governments..."

During Blinken's visit to Beijing earlier this week - the first by a U.S. secretary of state since 2018 - the nations agreed to temper rivalries to avoid conflict but there were no breakthroughs.

"I think both countries see the importance of trying to bring more stability to the relationship..."

A lack of open channels between both nations has prompted international jitters, with Beijing's reluctance to engage in regular military-to-military talks with Washington alarming China's neighbors.

In Beijing, the two sides appeared entrenched over a multitude of issues from Taiwan to trade - including U.S. actions toward China's chip industry - plus human rights and Russia's war against Ukraine... to which China maintains an 'impartial response.'

"President Biden said from the outset of Russia's aggression against Ukraine that we would stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes..."

Blinken also said on Tuesday that he would announce a new and "robust" U.S. assistance package for Ukraine on Wednesday at a conference in London aimed at encouraging private companies to invest in the country's reconstruction after Russia's invasion.