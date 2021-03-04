Log in
DeepSpatial Inc. to Begin Trading on CSE on March 4th, 2021 Under Ticker Symbol (CSE: DSAI)

03/04/2021 | 08:34am EST
DeepSpatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (“DeepSpatial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on March 4 on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol (CSE:DSAI).

DeepSpatial is an artificial intelligence, technology SaaS company at the forefront of geospatial artificial intelligence and geographic informational systems, specializing in providing robust, AI powered solutions to businesses by leveraging the power of geospatial data.

A significant proportion of corporate data has some dimension of location, even if it is not actively collected. The integration of geospatial dimensions to existing primary data, and understanding geolocation intelligence to generate actionable insights continues to be a challenge for companies all over. DeepSpatial takes away the guesswork and risks behind making geospatial business decisions, whether its through supply chain optimization, or market entry, by using its top-of-the-line AI engine to collect data from internal and external sources and draw robust insights and recommendations.

The DeepSpatial AI engine has found success for multinational clients which include some of the largest beverage players, retailers, along with the government sector. Its wide access to external data sources has allowed DeepSpatial’s AI engine to be impressively refined and able to arrive at data driven solutions for a wide array of problems. The company has successfully developed AI powered solutions that provide four robust use cases: supply chain and inventory management, geodemographic customer profiling, price recommendation engine, and sentiment monitoring.

Business across multiple industry verticals can leverage the company’s technology to improve their performance in three key aspects:

  1. Identifying the right customer profiles to understand its customer base to improve customer service offerings,
  2. Leveraging these customer profiles to identify, enter, and expand to newer markets, and
  3. Creating predictive, analytical models to improve inventory management and supply chain solutions.

The team considers this next step of trading on the CSE to be a very satisfying culmination of tremendous effort from its global team and are deeply appreciative of DeepSpatial’s professional advisors’ experiences across SaaS multinational corporations. This is a significant step in DeepSpatial’s continued growth, and the team fully intends to continue this trend of enhancing shareholder value.

“This is an important milestone for DeepSpatial as we strive towards becoming a leader in geospatial artificial intelligence which has utility in almost every business sector. We are looking forward to expanding our business initiatives while diversifying our product portfolio and launching a suite of products targeting specific industries and verticals using our proprietary geospatial artificial intelligence engine.”, said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of DeepSpatial.

More information about the company is available on the website, at https://deepspatial.ai.

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.


Business Wire 2021
