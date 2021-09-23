DeepTarget's Digital Experience Platform and 3D StoryTeller Recognized As A Finalist in Fintech Future's Banking Tech Awards 2021

DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for financial institutions, today announced its Digital Experience Platform and 3D StoryTeller™ were selected as finalists in the “Best Smart Banking Tech Solution” category of the Banking Tech Awards 2021, powered by FinTech Futures, the definitive source of news and analysis of the global fintech sector.

The annual award, now in its 22nd year, recognizes innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide. The “Best Smart Banking Tech Solution” is awarded to a banking technology solution that leverages emerging and smart technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics and/or big data, to bring clear and measurable improvements to the organization and customer experience.

DeepTarget’s DXP allows FIs of all sizes to engage their customers throughout their connected digital ecosystem with personalized messaging that has the power to enhance data-powered cross-selling, onboarding and loyalty engagements. The DXP also includes DeepTarget’s 3D StoryTeller™, discoverable AI-powered financial stories, and built-in predictive targeting. This transformative user experience enables financial institutions to uniquely match targeted offers, financial fitness information, relevant onboarding information and relevant community messaging to consumers based on specific financial life stages.

"We are very excited about this international recognition of our innovations!” said Preetha Pulusani, CEO of DeepTarget. “Indeed, it is an honor to stand beside industry colleagues and heavyweights in the Best Smart Banking Tech Solution category. Our intense focus on digital customer engagement and marketing are empowering the digital strategies and transformation of a range of FIs of different sizes as we continue on this mission to ensure that our tech platform is accessible and usable across the board - by the very large as well as very small, community FIs.”

To see the full list of this year’s finalists and for more information about the awards, please visit Fintech Futures. The winners will be announced at this year’s ceremony in London on November 24th, 2021.

About DeepTarget

DeepTarget helps financial institutions integrate data sources for the purpose of driving meaningful digital engagements that yield more loans and deposits. Their solutions help financial institutions connect with their customers with messages that resonate. DeepTarget’s intelligent digital marketing and sales solutions are used by hundreds of financial institutions to provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever, and however their customers bank. For additional information visit www.deeptarget.com.

