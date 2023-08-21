DeepVerge PLC - Dublin-based environmental and life sciences firm - FTSE Russell says the company will be removed from the FTSE AIM All-Share Index from the open of trading on Friday as it has been suspended for 40 business days "without indication of resumption". DeepVerge had been placed "on notice" by FTSE Russell on July 24.

Current stock price: suspended at 0.15 pence

12-month change: down sharply from 1,150.00p

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

