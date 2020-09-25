Log in
Deepak Chopra and John Maxwell join Ismael Cala in the largest entrepreneurship event in the Americas

09/25/2020 | 09:27am EDT

The online seminar, in alliance with Fernando Anzures and EXMA BE ON, is aimed at entrepreneurial leaders, influencers, professionals from all sectors, students and anyone in the process of reinvention.

MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Chopra and John Maxwell, world leaders in mindfulness and leadership, respectively, will join Ismael Cala, on October 16 and 17, in "The Business of Being You. Seminar on Entrepreneurship".

"In difficult times, we demonstrate our leadership capabilities. That is why this is the time for entrepreneurship. I am happy to share this event with Ismael Cala and his guests," said John Maxwell.

The largest entrepreneurship seminar in the Americas will help participants develop an entrepreneurial mindset to take action. Especially under the current circumstances, where the Covid-19 pandemic has created uncertainty in business, but also new opportunities.

"The Business of Being You. Entrepreneurship Seminar"  will address topics such as entrepreneurship, marketing, finance, sales, mindful leadership, technology and future vision.

In addition to those already mentioned, the experts will include:

-Mario and Lorenzo Hernández, businessmen
-Jacques Giraud, master Coach and academic director of Cala Enterprises
-Valeria Hinojosa, founder of WaterThruSkin
-Juan M. Barrientos, chef at El Cielo
-James Tahhan, chef and triple Emmy Award winner
-Javier Meza, CMO Sparkling Coca-Cola Company
-Beto Pérez, creator and co-founder of Zumba®
-Vilma Núñez, CEO Convierte Más Agency
-Darys Estrella, expert on finance, the stock market, and sustainability
-Calle and Poche, influencers
-Alex Kei, advisor to consultants, authors and executives
-Santiago Siri, CEO of Democracy.Earth and technology expert
-Adriana Cisneros, CEO Grupo Cisneros

The seminar, in alliance with Fernando Anzures and EXMA BE ON, is aimed at entrepreneurial leaders, influencers, professionals from all sectors, students and anyone in the process of transformation and reinvention.

Date: October 16-17, 2020
Medium: Online
Info: +1 (305) 360 9940 - conecta@calapresenta.com 
Registrationhttps://seminarionst.ismaelcala.com/

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. For five and a half years he was the prime-time host of "Cala" on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur. He is the author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The Power of Listening'), and Despierta con Cala ('Wake Up with Cala'). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969 and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He graduated from the School of Communication at York University in Toronto and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is the President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepak-chopra-and-john-maxwell-join-ismael-cala-in-the-largest-entrepreneurship-event-in-the-americas-301138205.html

SOURCE Cala Enterprises


© PRNewswire 2020
