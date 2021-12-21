Deepak Suri Named Chief Information Officer at Healthmap Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap), an NCQA accredited kidney population health management company, announced the appointment of Deepak Suri as its Chief Information Officer. The addition of Suri, with his extensive health plan technology background, reflects the continuing expansion of Healthmap’s executive leadership team in response to the sustained growth in demand for the company’s industry-leading Kidney Health Management (KHM) program.



As the company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO), Suri is responsible for the vision, strategy, development, security, and implementation of Healthmap’s company-wide information technology platform. In his role, Suri is a member of the Healthmap Executive Leadership Team and reports directly to Eric Reimer, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-chairman of the Board of Directors.

Suri brings over two decades of healthcare and technology experience to the CIO position at Healthmap. Prior to joining the company, he was the CIO of Maryland based ArmadaHealth, where he was responsible for all technology, data science, and information security functions for the company. He also previously served as Vice President, Corporate Systems & Enterprise Programs at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield in Maryland. In that role, he led an organization of geographically dispersed personnel to build and operate digital systems that supported CareFirst’s corporate and core business functions. Suri was a Senior Director of IT at UnitedHealth Group, where he was responsible for all functions related to the Policy Administration Platform for the division that provides Medicare Supplement plans to almost four million AARP members nationally. He also led enrollment, billing and customer service technology functions at UnitedHealthcare of the Northeast, and at Oxford Health Plans, which grew to a multi-billion-dollar entity. He also was a cofounder of a medical services company in the late 90s.

Suri is a member of the Technology Business Management (TBM) Council, Beta Gamma Sigma, the International Business Honor Society and services on the Baltimore and Greater Maryland board of the American Heart Association. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Anna University in India and Executive MBA from Pennsylvania State University.

“Deepak has experience working at high-growth, early-stage, technology focused healthcare companies, making him a great fit for Healthmap,” Eric Reimer said. “We will look to him to ensure our technology and information systems offer leading-edge capabilities and are aligned with, and support our business goals and objectives.”

“I am very excited to join Healthmap, a company distinguished by its innovative thinking, technology, and commitment to improving the lives of millions of people living with kidney disease,” said Suri. “When it comes to combating kidney disease, technology has a critical role to play in advancing improvements in care, outcomes, patient experience, and costs. I look forward to leading the excellent IT team at Healthmap to ensure our information and technology platforms remain a best practice model for the kidney health management sector.”

Healthmap has experienced significant growth over the last year as demand for its proven KHM program continues to accelerate. Healthmap’s kidney population health management expertise uses the powerful and proven combination of big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to identify people living with CKD. This technology is integrated with superior clinical expertise to empower healthcare providers with actionable, data-driven, and clinically proven insights and patient-centered care recommendations.

About Healthmap Solutions

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA accredited kidney population health management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and provider groups seeking a value-based solution to improve the lives of millions of Americans living with kidney disease. Using its advanced technology, predictive analytics, and clinical expertise Healthmap detects kidney disease early and recommends clinically proven interventions to delay or slow disease progression. Healthmap’s Care Navigation team works with patients and a full spectrum of providers (primary care, nephrologists, cardiologists, endocrinologists, and dialysis providers), to deliver personalized whole-person care. Our approach is to proactively plan care transitions, and optimize renal replacement therapy, with a focus on in-home dialysis treatment and transplant. This approach results in improved care, outcomes, and experience for the person living with kidney disease, while lowering total medical costs for health plans and provider groups.

Contact:

Rochelle Miller

Marketing Manager

813-940-8407

Rochelle.Miller@healthmapsolutions.com