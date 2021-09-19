Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deepening India - UK Trade and Economic Ties

09/19/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The India - UK Annual Summit organised by CII on 17 September 2021 set the tone for further deepening trade and economic ties between the two nations. India is UK's second largest FDI contributor and UK accounts to about 6 percent of FDI in India. At a time when both countries are looking forward to a sustainable economic recovery, the summit brought together industry leaders to deliberate across a wide range of areas including - building a conducive business environment for business growth and competitiveness; sustainability & circular economy; India-UK financial collaboration - enhancing trade and investment; India-UK healthcare bridge pandemic response: global lessons learnt; India-UK technology & innovation partnerships.

Experts from both countries shared their perspectives on how to strengthen India - UK ties.

India and UK are working together to tackle global challenges such as COVID-19, regional security and prosperity, climate change and promoting sustainable and green growth, said Lord Gerry Grimstone, Minister for Investment, UK. We have the ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030, he added.

It is a matter of great pride that role of the Indian industry is being recognized as the two countries are negotiating on an enhanced trade partnership agreement and working towards a Free Trade Agreement, said Mr T V Narendran, President, CII and CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel Ltd.

We must look to enhance trade between our regions in a more realistic way with a focus on short and long term goals, said Richard Heald, Group Chair, UKIBC. The decision of the Indian Government in deferring retrospective taxation will give a boost to the telecom sector and is very much welcome. The focus on green financing will also give a boost to investments in the sustainable sector, he opined.

'We announced the opening of the University of Birmingham in Dubai yesterday. It makes me hope that the Indian Government will allow foreign universities to open up in India', said Lord Karan Bilimoria, President, Confederation of British Industry.

The private sector will play a key role in the process of achieving ambitious goals set for the India - UK relationship. They will lead the change and bring in innovation and investment and we should leverage on the private sector, said Mr R Mukundan, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Greater Manchester is growing twice as fast as other regions of U.K. Manchester has formed a Manchester India Partnership to promote linkages with India. Manchester has a target of achieving net zero by 2038 and many Indian cities with whom we are working have similar agendas, remarked Mr Tim Newns, Chief Executive, MIDAS.

We have more than 2500 employees in Northern U.K. From a supply chain management perspective it would be really good to have the same standards in the U.K and India, said Mr R Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

The pandemic has forced businesses to come together and nations to collaborate and build a better world. Largely, this period was digital and that's where we have been heavily investing in the past decade, especially in the UK. There is tremendous complementarity between UK and India. Both countries should explore how to create to large tech companies in India and UK collectively. The process has started, and we see a lot of unicorns which are coming out of India, but India needs to do more in creating global leadership, opined Mr Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Jetline Industries.

The unprecedented collaboration between different sections of society viz. government, academia, pharma companies and the medical community during the pandemic has led to a vaccination programme in the UK that is one of the best in the world, said Mr Ravi Limaye, MD, Wockhardt UK.

Many technology companies which are tech giants have been built up with U.K or Indian talent moving westwards to the U.S.A. If we can keep the intellectual capital in the system, we can build a set of global giants from India, said Mr John Owen, CEO - Europe and Americas, Route Mobile.

India, with 4 medical technology parks and the PLI scheme, offers a great opportunity to UK companies to collaborate with Indian companies and Make in India for the world, said Mr Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, Poly Medicure Ltd.

17 September 2021

Disclaimer

CII - Confederation of Indian Industry published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 10:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aEXXON MOBIL : How Big Is the Islamic Threat in Mozambique? and Why Are Rwandan Troops There?
AQ
06:42aQatargas' Common Sulfur Plant achieves historic processing milestone
PU
06:32aDeepening India - UK Trade and Economic Ties
PU
06:21aGreek PM says climate crisis is with us and cost of ignoring it 'unimaginable'
RE
06:21aGreek pm-mediterranean countries in front line of climate change
RE
06:21aGreek pm-climate crisis is already here and we need policies affecting every aspect of economic and social life
RE
06:21aGreek pm mitsotakis says global cost of doing nothing on climate change is 'unimaginable'
RE
06:09aOPEC to stick to oil production deal in October, Iraq oil minister says
RE
06:08aUAE central bank sees COVID-19 increasing money-laundering risks
RE
05:57aBA-owner IAG not planning to tap investors for funds - Sunday Times
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
2European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
3Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit
4Aldar Properties : Abu Dhabi's state holding firm ADQ hires more banker..
5Exclusive: U.S. trade official called India's Mastercard ban 'draconian..

HOT NEWS