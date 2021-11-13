'Deeply sorry': UK's Sharma offers apology for last-minute changes to climate deal

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's president of the COP26
climate conference, Alok Sharma, said on Saturday he was "deeply
sorry" for how the gathering concluded with last minute changes
on the wording about coal.
His voice breaking with emotion after hearing from
vulnerable nations which expressed their anger over the changes
to the text, he said: "May I just say to all delegates I
apologise for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply
sorry."
"I also understand the deep disappointment but I think as
you have noted, it's also vital that we protect this package."
