Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Deere's supply chain issues hit revenue, shares plunge

05/20/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Equipment for sale is seen at a John Deere dealer in Denver

(Reuters) -Deere & Co on Friday missed Wall Street revenue targets and said it was having difficulty securing parts for its heavy machinery, sending shares down 14%.

Deere gave a strong profit forecast for the full year that was overshadowed by comments that many of the machines it intended to sell were on hold because of supply-chain issues.

The company had only missed sales expectations once in the previous 10 quarters. It was expected the agricultural equipment maker would post net sales of $13.2 billion, but revenue came in at $12.02 billion.

Although the machinery giant has weathered the storm of supply-chain bottlenecks, revenue nearly 9% below analysts consensus suggest that raw material shortages, compounded by inflationary pressures, are starting to take their toll.

"I do think the Street was thinking this could happen because expectations were elevated, quite frankly," said Stephen Volkmann, senior machinery analyst at Jefferies. "Their guidance for the full year tells you that they think things are going to improve."

Shares fell 14%, trading at $311.84.

Company executives told analysts on a conference call that supply chain snafus will last through the year.

"Given the strong fundamentals in agriculture, coupled with the underlying supply constraints, we do not see the industry being able to meet all of the demand that exists in 2022," said Ryan Campbell, chief financial officer.

Deere's net income was $2.09 billion or $6.81 per share for the quarter ended May 1, slightly beating the Refinitiv-IBES consensus estimate of $6.71 per share.

Prior to earnings, the manufacturer's stock performance has largely outpaced the general market, unlike other industrials where supply constraints have been a consistent pain point for top-line growth.

The company continues to be bullish on its suite of precision ag technologies with sales up 13% year-over year, yet revenue still fell below analysts expectations.

Higher input costs have pinched farmers' profits, but net income for farmers remains relatively strong, which is a bright spot for equipment sales. Sentiment for tractors and small ag sales is positive, and company executives believe aging machinery will encourage farmers to upgrade their fleet.

"They've navigated the pandemic and post-pandemic supply chain pretty well up until this point," said Jerry Revich, an analyst at Goldman Sachs. "The fact that they have over a billion dollars of inventory in-house does suggest they have some level of visibility on ramping up production, so we'll see if they can execute."

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Alexander Smith and Nick Zieminski)

By Bianca Flowers and Aishwarya Nair


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:27pINSTANT VIEW : S&P 500 on pace to confirm bear market as stocks slump
RE
02:23pCanada's busiest airport battles delays ahead of summer travel
RE
02:19pDeere's supply chain issues hit revenue, shares plunge
RE
02:17pLebanon to use Sayrafa exchange rate for phone services, meaning higher prices
RE
02:13pEarly heat wave to bake U.S. East Coast as late snow blankets Denver
RE
02:09pDutch health agency confirms first monkeypox case in the Netherlands
RE
01:54pAs bear market looms, battered Wall St seeks elusive 'Fed put'
RE
01:49pTrump pays $110,000 for failing to comply with subpoena in civil probe -New York AG
RE
01:44pCuba hits back at U.S. as tensions rise over Summit of Americas
RE
01:43pLebanon recovery plan includes central bank debt write-off, haircuts to depositors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Crowdstrike, Lowe's, Lululemon, Nvidia...
3Exclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shorta..
4Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant; Tesla shares sink
5Transcript : Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings ..

HOT NEWS