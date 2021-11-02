Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Deere & Co workers were set to
continue their three-week-old strike after they voted to reject
a second contract reached between the U.S. tractor maker and the
United Auto Workers (UAW) union that bumped up wages and
bonuses, UAW said on Tuesday.
The strike will continue and 55% of the workers voted down
the agreement, UAW added.
Workers at 12 facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas
rejected the second tentative agreement, Deere said.
The company would have invested an additional $3.5 billion
in its employees through agreements reached with UAW, Deere
Chief Administrative Officer Marc Howze said.
The latest agreement provided for a 10% rise in wages this
year, 5% in 2023 and 2025, as well as lump sum bonuses amounting
to 3% of their pay for 2022, 2024 and 2026, according to UAW.
This was an improvement to last month's agreement, which was
rejected overwhelmingly by the workers. It provided for 5% to 6%
wage rise this year and 3% raises in 2023 and 2025 along with a
2% lump sum bonus.
The workers then went on strike, demanding better terms from
Illinois-based Deere.
The company in August forecast fiscal 2021 net income
between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion, up from its previous
outlook of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion.
(Reporting by Juby Babu and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)