Deere tapping into Apple-like tech model to drive revenue

BONDURANT, Iowa, May 26 (Reuters) - Deere & Co has
sold its tractors and other equipment to farmers for decades,
but the world's largest agriculture machinery manufacturer is
tearing a page from the technology world's playbook - combining
cutting-edge hardware with software and subscription models to
drive revenue growth.
In a world with a dwindling number of grain producers and a
growing population, Deere and its rivals are developing
self-driving equipment loaded with the latest software that is
harvesting a new kind of bumper crop: data. All that translates
into recurring revenue, something companies like Apple
have long enjoyed and industrial manufacturers like Deere
hungrily eye.
"The more technology we can develop to allow farmers to get
productivity out of their land without having to spend so much
money on fertilizer and inputs, the better off everybody is,"
Julian Sanchez, Deere's director of emerging technology, told
Reuters.
Investments in automation for high-horsepower equipment is
only at its inception for Deere and rivals AGCO and CNH
Industrial. The next step is to equip machines to
plant seeds using satellite imagery and soil data, Sanchez said.
While Deere has not outlined what that could mean to its
bottom line, last fall U.S. automaker General Motors Co
said it was targeting up to $25 billion in software-driven
services by 2030, and added its Cruise self-driving unit could
achieve $50 billion in annual revenue within six years.
The race among farm equipment companies to automate
agriculture has accelerated amid a burgeoning food crisis. And
Deere's strategy around scaling its suite of tech products is
now in the spotlight, after the manufacturer's stock plunged 14%
on May 20 following a quarterly revenue miss. It was the biggest
drop for Deere in 14 years.
The timing comes as the war in Ukraine and widespread
drought in key grain-producing countries have roiled commodity
markets, causing grain and farm input prices to spike as
supplies shrink. That, in turn, has U.S. farmers scrambling to
boost crop yields, yet limit their fertilizer and pesticide use.
That and a shrinking farm labor workforce has opened the
door for Deere and others to make their high-tech push. For
farmers, the prize is higher crop yields. For Illinois-based
Deere, it's the revenue.
Autonomous machinery is where Deere is placing its bet as
artificial intelligence becomes more integrated in farming. Its
self-driving 8R tillage tractor will be the latest addition to
the company's algorithm-enabled offerings when the green
machines go on sale in the fall.
The new tractor will be priced at $500,000. However, the
autonomy feature will be sold separately. Deere executives told
analysts at a conference that the company will largely maintain
its "point-of-sale" model for equipment, but will integrate a
software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for its autonomous solutions.
That will likely include their self-driving tractor.
"While it may take us a few years to build out a base of
recurring revenues, autonomous solutions, on top of our
underlying machine forms, will be recurring," said Joshua
Jepsen, Deere's deputy financial officer.
The recurring revenue model can be economically favorable to
heavy machinery manufacturers "based on those data insights,"
said Michael Staebe, a Bain & Company partner focused on
machinery.
In Deere’s case, using a subscription model by either
selling or leasing its driverless tractor can result in higher
margins.
"After expenses, every incremental dollar falls straight to
the bottom line," Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold said. "We
would expect it to be an attractive offering to farmers given
the efficiency it offers them, and lucrative to Deere."
AGRONOMIC DATA HELPS BOTTOM LINE
Farmers have long been wary about how machinery and supplier
firms profit off the data gleaned from their operations, and how
secure such data is. But with farmers facing economic pressures,
Deere and other manufacturers said it is easier to sell farmers
on making such investments.
One key reason: The ability to glean crop insights from huge
amounts of agronomic data takes the guesswork out of when to
plant and how many seeds to use - which saves farmers money.
"Everybody in the industry is much more data-focused than we
have ever seen them," said Michael Boehlje, a professor at
Purdue University. "(Companies) can do profit projections by
geographic space in fields. That takes you to a different level
of thinking and analysis.”
In 2020, Deere acquired Harvest Profit, a farm profitability
software company that has been integrated into the John Deere
Operations Center. The platform stores and lets farmers access
their machine data from the cloud.
"When I look at what precision ag has done for our
operations and what we can accomplish in a day's time compared
to 10 to 20 years ago, it's so much easier," said Jeremy Jack, a
row crop farmer in Mississippi and chief executive of Silent
Shade Planting Co.
Ron Heck's fleet of Case IH combines and tractors are
equipped with automated steering to harvest his 4,000 acres
where he rotates soybeans and corn.
The fourth-generation farmer in Iowa said some of his new
equipment is loaded with technology. "Unfortunately for us it
costs more, but hopefully the costs will be paid back in the
long run by better efficiency."
