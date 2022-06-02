Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Defeat device car owners entitled to damages - EU court adviser

06/02/2022 | 04:37am EDT
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Purchasers of vehicles equipped with defeat devices must have a right to compensation from the manufacturer, an adviser to the top EU court said on Thursday in a case brought against Mercedes-Benz.

Judges of the Court of Justice of the European Union are not bound by advice from an advocate general, but follow them in the majority of cases.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2022
