Defense and Security Veteran Mike Mostow Joins Fortem Technologies as Chief Revenue Officer

Pleasant Grove, UT, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, leaders in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced Mike Mostow has joined the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. Mostow will be responsible for leading and connecting Business Development, Sales, Solutions, Engineering, Program Management, and Customer Success teams to create the ideal customer and partner experience.

“Counter-drone solutions are more important than ever,” said Mike Mostow, CRO of Fortem Technologies. “I am extremely excited to join Fortem. With their demonstrated success in the US Defense, Homeland Security, and international markets, the company is at an inflection point where scaling quickly to meet the rising demand for drone security in the US and around the world is timely and critical.”

“Fortem is scaling rapidly to meet increased demand for drone security in high stakes situations,” said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. “Recent attacks across the world are highlighting the need for our solution and we are delighted to have Mike on the team to help us better meet these exponential demands.”

Mostow began his career at Johnson Controls and has since held Vice President and executive leadership roles at companies including Stanley Security Solutions, AMAG Technology, and Leidos. Prior to joining Fortem, Mostow spent five years as the General Manager - Americas at CNL Software, where he was responsible for all Americas-facing departments including professional services, sales, customer support and partner channel development. When the company was acquired by Everbridge, Mostow held the role of Vice President, Federal Business, where he managed the company’s federal market sales and business development, partner, and customer success teams.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end-to-end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world’s venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others. For more, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

