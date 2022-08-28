Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Defense of Trump is 'hypocrisy' by Republicans, Congressman Kinzinger says

08/28/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans joining Congress's probe of the assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, accused members of his party of "hypocrisy" for defending the former president's handling of classified documents.

"The hypocrisy of folks in my party that spent years chanting 'lock her up' about Hillary Clinton because of some deleted emails or quote unquote wiping a server are now out there defending a man who very clearly did not take the national security of the United States to heart," Kinzinger said during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

On Friday, the Department of Justice released a redacted version of an affidavit that helped it win court approval for an Aug. 8 FBI search of Trump's Florida estate. The affidavit disclosed that law enforcement was investigating possible criminal activity, including obstruction of justice, after classified documents were found there and others already were returned to Washington.

Trump says he has done nothing wrong and is the victim of a political attack.

Trump and many other Republicans for years castigated his 2016 campaign rival former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for having used a private email server for some official public communications, some of which contained classified information.

Trump has regularly led political rallies with supporters chanting "Lock her up."

Kinzinger and Representative Liz Cheney are the two Republicans on the nine-member House special committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and Trump's activities surrounding that day.

Kinzinger, who opted not to seek re-election, said that either in upcoming hearings or in a formal committee report, there will be "more depth" revealed on Trump's behavior during the riot. He added, "One of the more intriguing things is going to be some of the financing ... a vast majority of this money was raised under 'stop the steal' with no intention of doing anything to stop the so-called steal."

Trump falsely claims that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election through massive fraud, an assertion that has been rejected by several court rulings, the former president's own Justice Department and even Republican-led investigations at the state level.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pEuropean judges challenge EU approval of Poland's recovery plan
RE
12:58pGermany's SPD plans new package to ease energy price impact -paper
RE
12:21pDefense of Trump is 'hypocrisy' by Republicans, Congressman Kinzinger says
RE
12:16p'The Invitation' Tops Box Office With $7 Million in Catastrophically Slow Weekend
RE
11:37aWATCH : Indian authorities demolish illegal skyscrapers
RE
11:28aDutch commandos wounded in shooting outside Indiana hotel
RE
11:25aHundreds airlifted from Pakistan floods
RE
11:23aUkrainians get iodine tablets on nuclear fears
RE
11:20aBangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources
RE
11:04aPakistan foreign minister says help needed after 'overwhelming' floods
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gazprom: gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine stable on Sunday
2Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms
3Bank of Korea's Rhee says rates to rise until inflation defeated
4Sinopec's interim profit soars on stronger oil, gas prices
5EU SET TO SUSPEND VISA TRAVEL AGREEMENT WITH RUSSIA - FT…

HOT NEWS