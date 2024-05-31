May 30, 2024 at 08:49 pm EDT

STORY: :: Donald Trump fist pumps the crowd after

becoming the first U.S. president convicted of a crime

:: May 30, 2024

:: The jury found him guilty of falsifying

documents to cover up a payment to a porn star

:: New York

After deliberations over two days, the 12-member jury announced it had found Trump guilty on all 34 counts he faced. Unanimity was required for any verdict.

Trump watched the jurors dispassionately as they were polled to confirm the guilty verdict.

Justice Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11, three days before the start of the Republican National Convention expected to formally nominate Trump for president.