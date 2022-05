David Chou was set to be arraigned on Tuesday in Orange County on charges of murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing a beloved local doctor and wounding five others.

He had worked for three different Las Vegas security firms since 2018, records seen by Reuters show, and was licensed to carry a gun in his work through October 2022.

Authorities said on Monday (May 16) the Chou methodically planned the attack on a church banquet because he was upset over Chinese-Taiwanese tensions.