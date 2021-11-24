Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Definity seeks place among top five Canadian property & casualty insurers following IPO

11/24/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO (Reuters) - Definity Financial Corp will rely on both organic growth and acquisitions to become one of the top five property and casualty (P&C) insurers in Canada, with last week's initial public offering (IPO) paving the way for it to advance its growth plans, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Definity raised C$2.1 billion ($1.7 billion) last week in one of Canada's biggest IPOs ahead of its trading debut on the Toronto stock exchange.

"As a mutual company, we were limited in our access to capital," CEO Rowan Saunders said on a media call. "Now, following the IPO, we've finally placed ourselves in a position to compete and continue to grow."

Definity, the seventh-largest P&C insurer in Canada, expects premiums from Sonnet, its digital direct-to-consumer offering, to double in the next couple of years from C$250 million at the end of last year, Saunders said.

Canada's P&C insurance market, with C$210 billion in total assets, is dominated by Intact Financial, Desjardins Group and Aviva Group. Rising premiums and industry consolidation have kept the industry profitable despite increasing claims from the pandemic and natural disasters.

Definity was previously known as Economical Mutual Insurance Co.

Definity's personal lines systems are built for a "much bigger business than they are today," so the company is also looking for an acquisition that will allow it to scale up, he said.

Definity also plans to expand its commercial insurance offering, which serves primarily small to medium-sized enterprises, into bigger middle-market companies and specialty insurance, Saunders said.

Saunders said that while the recent surge in inflation will affect costs of claims, the repricing of policies every year will help offset some of the higher costs. The company also reinvests bonds at higher yields when they roll over, he said.

"The changing interest rate environment is manageable," he said.

($1 = 1.2666 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Nichola Saminather


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11pMarkets retreat on pre-holiday liquidation, profit-taking
RE
01:09pSweden's New Prime Minister Steps Down After Hours Into the Job -Bloomberg
DJ
01:08pEthiopian leader heads to war's front lines as Olympians join the military
RE
01:06pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for record 16th month -Baker Hughes
RE
01:05pUSTR says moving to terminate India trade retaliation after tax agreement
RE
01:01pDefinity seeks place among top five Canadian property & casualty insurers following IPO
RE
12:58pNigeria aims to launch new national airline by April, aviation minister says
RE
12:51pOrange CEO to hand in resignation after conviction-source
RE
12:48pU.S. puts Chinese firms helping military on trade blacklist
RE
12:48pChina so far non-committal to Washington's oil release, OPEC+ unmoved
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Cisco, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Salesfor..
2U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
3Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
4VW CEO's future still uncertain, with talks 'on a knife edge'
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS