Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon hits second straight monthly record

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Deforestation in Brazil's
Amazon rainforest hit record levels for the month of February,
preliminary government data showed on Friday, as a scientific
study indicated the jungle is nearing a tipping point after
which it could no longer sustain itself.
Forest clearing in the region totaled 199 square kilometres
(77 square miles) for February, up 62% from the same month a
year ago, according to data published by national space research
agency INPE.
That is the highest level for February since the data series
began in 2015/2016 and follows a similar monthly record in
January.
In the first two months of the year, destruction was three
times higher than the same period in 2021. About 629 square
kilometres (243 square miles) were deforested, an area roughly
the size of Chicago.
Brazil is home to around 60% of the Amazon, the world's
largest rainforest, whose preservation is vital to curbing
catastrophic climate change because of the vast amount of
greenhouse gas it absorbs.
Deforestation in Brazil has surged since right-wing
President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 and weakened
environmental conservation, arguing for more commercial farming
and mining in protected areas to help lift the Amazon region out
of poverty.
Bolsonaro's office and the Environment Ministry did not
immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday's data.
Scientists fear the destruction is pushing the Amazon toward
a tipping point, after which the jungle would dry out and become
savanna, releasing huge amounts of greenhouse gas.
A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-022-01287-8
earlier this week found that in the last two decades, more than
three-quarters of the Amazon has already lost some of its
ability to bounce back from disruptions like drought and fire.
"Deforestation and climate change, via increasing dry-season
length and drought frequency, may already have pushed the Amazon
close to a critical threshold of rainforest dieback," the
authors at the University of Exeter wrote.
The amount of carbon lost by tropical forests each year -
which ultimately returns to the atmosphere as climate-warming
carbon dioxide - has doubled since the early 2000s, a separate
study in the journal Nature Sustainability https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-022-00854-3
found last month.
Some scientists suspect deforestation will rise further
ahead of Brazil's October election, as it did in the last three
election years. Authorities are likely to enforce environmental
laws less rigorously for fear of upsetting voters, said Carlos
Souza Jr, a researcher at environmental institute Imazon.
