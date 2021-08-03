Log in
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/03/2021
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.08.2021 / 08:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2021
Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2021
Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports-and-presentations

03.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
Mainzer Landstraße 16
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dekabank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1223491  03.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223491&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
