DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 26, 2021Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen-und-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 26, 2021Address: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports-and-presentations

