Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Delaware Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividends

01/05/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, the following three municipal income funds, all closed-end management investment companies, declare their monthly income dividends: Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc.; Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund; and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (together, the “Funds”). The investment objective of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax and from the personal income tax of its state, if any, consistent with the preservation of capital. The investment objective of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. In addition, each Fund has the ability to use leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. Currently, each Fund has outstanding a series of variable-rate preferred shares as leverage.

The following dates apply to the above dividend announcement:

Declaration date:

01/05/2021

Ex-date:

01/21/2021

Record date:

01/22/2021

Payable date:

01/29/2021

The dividend distributions are as follows:

FUND

 

Dividend per

share

Delaware Investments Colorado

Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (VCF)

 

$0.0400

Delaware Investments National

Municipal Income Fund (VFL)

 

$0.0425

Delaware Investments Minnesota

Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (VMM)

 

$0.0325

About Macquarie Investment Management

Macquarie Investment Management, a member of Macquarie Group, is a global asset manager with offices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As active managers, we prioritize autonomy and accountability at the team level in pursuit of opportunities that matter for clients. Macquarie Investment Management is supported by the resources of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), a global provider of asset management, investment, banking, financial and advisory services.

Advisory services are provided by Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. For more information about Delaware Funds® by Macquarie, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities referred to in this document are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited and an affiliate of Macquarie Investment Management. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.

© 2021 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pBP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST : Announces No Unit Payment for Fourth Quarter 2020
BU
05:59pBMW of North America Reports Q4 2020 and Full Year 2020 U.S. Sales Results.
BU
05:58pSUNPOINT PUBLIC ADJUSTERS INC. : Brightens Holidays for Hundreds of People Affected by Wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest
BU
05:56pDelaware Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividends
BU
05:55pMnuchin tells NYSE chief he disagrees with reversal of Chinese delisting plans -source
RE
05:55pNYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy
RE
05:55pNYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy
RE
05:54pTed Lieu, Dems Warned About Interfering in California Election, Congressional Candidate James Bradley Holds True to Promise And Files Lawsuit
GL
05:52pRange Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Offering of Senior Notes
GL
05:52pENVIROLEACH TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Over-Subscribed $5.347 Million Private Placement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020 - sources
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ