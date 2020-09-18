Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1246764 B.C. Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2020) - Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. ("Delbrook") announced today that it has acquired an aggregate of 315,000 common shares of 1246764 B.C. Ltd. ("764BC" or, the "Corporation") at a price of $0.05 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $15,750 (the "Acquisition"). Delbrook acquired the securities pursuant to the closing of a private placement of 7,000,000 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a purchase price of $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of $350,000 (the "Offering").

Prior to the Acquisition, Delbrook held 1,500,000 Common Shares, representing 50% of the Issuers 3,000,000 issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the Acquisition, Delbrook now has beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 1,815,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 18.15% of the Issuer's 10,000,000 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Delbrook acquired the securities under the Offering for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control over securities of the Corporation as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 764BC's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

764BC's registered office is located at 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc.

Attention: Matthew Zabloski

650-1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC

V6E 0C3

(604) 229-1450

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64109