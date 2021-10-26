Log in
Delegation Led by Alen Simonyan Meets with Chair of Cyprus-Armenia Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation

10/26/2021 | 09:46am EDT
Delegation Led by Alen Simonyan Meets with Chair of Cyprus-Armenia Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation

On October 26, the Delegation led by the RA National Assembly met with the Chair of Cyprus-Armenia Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation Harris Georgiades.

At the meeting the political dialogue of high level between Armenia-Cyprus friendly countries was highlighted. The sides affirmed the priority of the parliamentary diplomacy reserved in the inter-state relations, highly assessing the cooperation between parliaments. In this context the activity of the Inter-Parliamentary Committees on Cooperation functioning in parliaments of the two countries was especially underlined. Alen Simonyan has informed about the formation of Armenia-Cyprus Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation in the near future, which is a perspective direction for the advancement of the united agendas.

The interlocutors underlined the effective cooperation of the two countries' parliamentarians on the international platforms to reach the favourable solution of special importance issues. The NA President stressed the cooperation with Cyprus in the context of the development of Armenia-European Union relations.

At the meeting the necessity of the use of Cyprus-Armenia-Greece parliamentary cooperation format. The Chair of Cyprus-Armenia Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation underscored that the RA NA President's official visit would promote the further deepening and development of the inter-parliamentary and inter-state relations of the friendly countries.

Disclaimer

National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 13:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
