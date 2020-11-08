Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Delegation of European Union to Egypt : Press Release following the Meeting between President Charles Michel and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 11:02am EST

The two Presidents exchanged views on the current level and future prospects of EU-Egypt economic and political relations, including the situation regarding fundamental freedoms and human rights as well as regional stability and security.

The Presidents discussed the current international tensions following the terrorist attacks committed in a number of European countries. They reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism and of any attempt to justify these crimes. President Michel thanked President Sisi for his reaction to the recent events. He also stated that the attacks of violent extremists not only targeted fundamental values but also sought to divide peoples. President Michel underlined the importance of joining forces in the flight against terrorism and in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding. In that respect, President Michel mentioned the possibility of organising a conference to that effect.

The Presidents re-affirmed their determination to continue joint efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming meeting between European Union and African Union leaders on 9 December will be an opportunity to discuss further the fight against the pandemic, cooperation for economic recovery, as well as common objectives and concrete actions to strengthen the continent-to-continent partnership in the coming years.

The Presidents discussed the importance of security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region; they underlined the need to reach a comprehensive political settlement of the Libyan crisis in accordance with United Nation Security Council resolutions, decisions of the Berlin Process and the Cairo Declaration. The Presidents also discussed latest developments in the framework of the Middle East Peace Process. They reiterated the importance of the dialogue in the field of migration between the European Union and Egypt. In this regard, the President of the European Council welcomed the measures taken by Egypt.

Disclaimer

Delegation of the European Union to Egypt published this content on 08 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 16:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15aFACTBOX-Biden likely to rely on trusted inner circle as he staffs new administration
RE
11:06aHomebound workers inject life into suburban malls after downtowns empty out
RE
11:02aDELEGATION OF EUROPEAN UNION TO EGYPT : Press Release following the Meeting between President Charles Michel and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt
PU
10:18aPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Viktor Orbán expects advice promoting small and medium-sized enterprises from Chamber of Commerce
PU
09:14aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them
RE
09:11aJohnson says EU trade deal is 'there to be done'
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them
RE
08:29aREFILE-Global coronavirus cases exceed 50 million after 30-day spike
RE
08:26aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba announces a new initiative to boost Bahrainisation
PU
08:25aAbu Dhabi's Etihad announces departure of several senior execs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
2FACTBOX: With Biden declared winner, what's next for investors
3FACTBOX: What a Joe Biden win could mean for financial policy
4S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them
5ANALYSIS: Dealmakers see divided U.S. government favoring mergers and acquisitions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group