Delegation of European Union to Egypt : Press Release following the Meeting between President Charles Michel and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt

The two Presidents exchanged views on the current level and future prospects of EU-Egypt economic and political relations, including the situation regarding fundamental freedoms and human rights as well as regional stability and security.

The Presidents discussed the current international tensions following the terrorist attacks committed in a number of European countries. They reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism and of any attempt to justify these crimes. President Michel thanked President Sisi for his reaction to the recent events. He also stated that the attacks of violent extremists not only targeted fundamental values but also sought to divide peoples. President Michel underlined the importance of joining forces in the flight against terrorism and in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding. In that respect, President Michel mentioned the possibility of organising a conference to that effect.

The Presidents re-affirmed their determination to continue joint efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming meeting between European Union and African Union leaders on 9 December will be an opportunity to discuss further the fight against the pandemic, cooperation for economic recovery, as well as common objectives and concrete actions to strengthen the continent-to-continent partnership in the coming years.

The Presidents discussed the importance of security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region; they underlined the need to reach a comprehensive political settlement of the Libyan crisis in accordance with United Nation Security Council resolutions, decisions of the Berlin Process and the Cairo Declaration. The Presidents also discussed latest developments in the framework of the Middle East Peace Process. They reiterated the importance of the dialogue in the field of migration between the European Union and Egypt. In this regard, the President of the European Council welcomed the measures taken by Egypt.