Delegation of Ministry of Ecology, Spatial Planning and Urbanism to pay visit to Republic of Serbia

04/02/2021 | 09:08am EDT
02.04.2021 13:10

Delegation of the Ministry of Ecology, Spatial Planning and Urbanism composed of Minister Ratko Mitrović, State Secretary for Ecology Danilo Mrdak, Head of the Department for International Cooperation and EU Integration Jovana Žarić, Independent Adviser in the Directorate for Planning Documents Željka Čurović, Chef of the Cabinet of the Minister Đurđina Bulatović, and Head of the Public Relations Service Anđela Peković will pay its first official visit to the Republic of Serbia from 4 to 7 April 2021.

The visit agenda includes the following institutions: Ministry of Environmental Protection of the Republic of Serbia, Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Serbia, Environmental Protection Agency, Institute of Architecture and Urban and Spatial Planning of Serbia, Urban Planning Institute of Belgrade, Urban and Spatial Planning Institute of Novi Sad, and a visit to Lafarge cement plant in Beočin.

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 13:07:05 UTC.


