Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal sent to jail until April 15 in graft case

April 01, 2024 at 02:24 am EDT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian court sent Delhi chief minister and key opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal to jail until April 15 in a liquor graft case on Monday, less than three weeks before the country begins voting in national elections.

