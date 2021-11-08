Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Delilah Includes LAMO in iHeart Radio 12 Stockings of Christmas

11/08/2021 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, LAMO Footwear announced that its comfy-cozy footwear will be included in the iHeart Radio 12 Stockings of Christmas with Delilah sweepstakes that is running from today through Dec. 12. Delilah, the most-listened-to-woman on radio in the U.S., will be giving away 12 Stockings filled with her favorite holiday items to the listeners of her evening radio program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005850/en/

With cooler winter temps during the Holiday Season, comfy LAMO shoes are a great gift. Winners can choose the Sienna (pictured on the left), the Julian Clog II (pictured above on right) or any other LAMO footwear style, from classic sheepskin styles and moccasins, to house shoes and casual footwear. (Photo: Business Wire)

With cooler winter temps during the Holiday Season, comfy LAMO shoes are a great gift. Winners can choose the Sienna (pictured on the left), the Julian Clog II (pictured above on right) or any other LAMO footwear style, from classic sheepskin styles and moccasins, to house shoes and casual footwear. (Photo: Business Wire)

Delilah has stuffed 12 big stockings full of fun prizes and given them away to dedicated listeners for many years. Among other prizes, this year’s winners will receive a $75 LAMO Footwear gift card to purchase new winter footwear of their choice.

For more than 30 years, Delilah has been known for her kind, soothing voice with an audience of more than eight million weekly listeners on approximately 160 radio stations in the U.S. including top markets New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. She has been honored with some of the radio industry’s highest accolades, including an induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016, and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcast Hall of Fame induction in 2017. In addition, the NAB honored her with a prestigious Marconi Award for “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year” in 2016, and Radio Ink honored her as one of the “Most Influential Women in Radio.” Recently, Delilah took home the trophy for “Outstanding Host Entertainment/Information” at the Alliance of Women in Media’s 37th Annual Gracie Awards Gala.

To keep up with all things LAMO, be sure to like, follow and subscribe to:

Shop
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter

About LAMO Sheepskin Inc.

Founded in 1995, LAMO is an authentic sheepskin footwear brand based in Southern California. Having recently expanded into active lifestyle footwear as well, LAMO styles are available across 4,000 retail locations globally. From classic sheepskin styles and moccasins to house shoes and casual footwear, LAMO promises that every step taken will be done in California Comfort™. Through a philanthropic lens, LAMO currently supports the Saving Sophie Foundation, and via HOLLIBLU, LAMO has donated featured styles to nurses during the COVID-19 global pandemic.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
12:25pBIO-UV GROUP : BIO-UV concludes the acquisition of Corelec with a view to creating the French leader in chemical-free pool water treatment solutions
AN
12:23pVerizon Names Manon Brouillette CEO of Consumer Group
DJ
12:22pREMARK HOLDINGS SETS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CALL FOR NOVEMBER 15, 2021 AT 4 : 30 p.m. ET
PR
12:22pDeFi Favorite SpaceDawgs Lists on CoinMarketCap
GL
12:21pNordic Nanovector appoints experienced biotech executive Pierre Dodion MD as Chief Medical Officer
AQ
12:21pProactive news headlines including Tietto Minerals, Anteris Technologies, Astro Resources and Amplia Therapeutics
GL
12:21pDEADLINE ALERT FOR LDI, SAM, WDH, AND HNST : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
12:20pMUSK : I'll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll
AQ
12:20pIIROC Trading Halt - CANN.WT
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Something in the air:Jet fuel demand ready for takeoff
3Tesla shares slip after Twitter users vote for Musk to sell stock
4Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, GitLab, International Consolidated Air..
5Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown

HOT NEWS