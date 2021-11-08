Delilah Includes LAMO in iHeart Radio 12 Stockings of Christmas

Today, LAMO Footwear announced that its comfy-cozy footwear will be included in the iHeart Radio 12 Stockings of Christmas with Delilah sweepstakes that is running from today through Dec. 12. Delilah, the most-listened-to-woman on radio in the U.S., will be giving away 12 Stockings filled with her favorite holiday items to the listeners of her evening radio program.

With cooler winter temps during the Holiday Season, comfy LAMO shoes are a great gift. Winners can choose the Sienna (pictured on the left), the Julian Clog II (pictured above on right) or any other LAMO footwear style, from classic sheepskin styles and moccasins, to house shoes and casual footwear. (Photo: Business Wire)

Delilah has stuffed 12 big stockings full of fun prizes and given them away to dedicated listeners for many years. Among other prizes, this year’s winners will receive a $75 LAMO Footwear gift card to purchase new winter footwear of their choice.

For more than 30 years, Delilah has been known for her kind, soothing voice with an audience of more than eight million weekly listeners on approximately 160 radio stations in the U.S. including top markets New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. She has been honored with some of the radio industry’s highest accolades, including an induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016, and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcast Hall of Fame induction in 2017. In addition, the NAB honored her with a prestigious Marconi Award for “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year” in 2016, and Radio Ink honored her as one of the “Most Influential Women in Radio.” Recently, Delilah took home the trophy for “Outstanding Host Entertainment/Information” at the Alliance of Women in Media’s 37th Annual Gracie Awards Gala.

About LAMO Sheepskin Inc.

Founded in 1995, LAMO is an authentic sheepskin footwear brand based in Southern California. Having recently expanded into active lifestyle footwear as well, LAMO styles are available across 4,000 retail locations globally. From classic sheepskin styles and moccasins to house shoes and casual footwear, LAMO promises that every step taken will be done in California Comfort™. Through a philanthropic lens, LAMO currently supports the Saving Sophie Foundation, and via HOLLIBLU, LAMO has donated featured styles to nurses during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

