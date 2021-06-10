Log in
Delivering Good :'s June 16 Panel Explores Changing Landscapes for Women & Equity; What Leaders & Experts Imagine Is Next

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A NEW DAY, A NEW HORIZON:  This distinctive panel will explore and exchange ideas on the ever-changing landscapes prominent leaders are experiencing in their industries; what they dare to imagine will come next; and how both women and men can prepare for the impact these changes will have to ensure spaces are created for women from all walks of life and can thrive.

Moderator:  Lori Mitchell-Keller, Global Head of Industry Solutions, Google Cloud

  • Meg Crofton, Former President, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, U.S and France
  • Valerie Grant, SVP/Senior Portfolio Manager, Alliance Bernstein, LP
  • Pam Kaufman, President of Global Consumer Products, ViacomCBS Inc.
  • James Rhee, Impact Investor & CEO; Johnson Chair of Entrepreneurship, Howard University

Registration is free; for more event information, visit https://www.delivering-good.org/womenofinspiration/june16/ 

This June 16 panel is the third in a three-part series of virtual discussions about leadership, philanthropy and opportunities to support women. Our two previous discussions were lively and can be watched at the links below:

  • CLICK HERE to watch a replay of our event from June 2, The Power of Women In Philanthropy
  • CLICK HERE to watch a replay of our event from June 9, Champions of Women's Leadership

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a national nonprofit organization that strives to help create a more equitable world where people facing economic, medical, social and environmental challenges can have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit Delivering-Good.org and follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Peter Paris, Delivering Good, 311986@email4pr.com (646) 362-9091
Nataly Blumberg, The Bromley Group, 311986@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delivering-goods-june-16-panel-explores-changing-landscapes-for-women--equity-what-leaders--experts-imagine-is-next-301310325.html

SOURCE Delivering Good


