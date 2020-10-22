Delivering Strong and Sustained Health Gains in Afghanistan: The Sehatmandi Project

Challenge

Afghanistan's health system faces a critical shortage of key ingredients - qualified healthcare workers, especially female healthcare workers to ensure that women can seek health services; safe and equipped facilities, particularly in areas that are experiencing active conflicts; and supplies of medicines, equipment and vaccines. Insecurity, gender imbalances, and lack of government revenue severely limit the availability of even the most basic healthcare for most Afghans - and the situation has become particularly acute during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Approach

The Sehatmandi program builds on the innovative approach of contracting out the provision of virtually all basic and essential health services to service provider non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The project takes a pay-for-performance (P4P) approach that directly links the payment of service providers to their performance on the delivery of 11 key health-related services such as immunization, skilled birth attendance, family planning visits, and growth monitoring of infants and children. The performance is verified by an independent third-party monitor before payment is made. The expected outcomes are clearly spelled out and quantified and customized for each province of the country through a contract between the MOH and the NGO with set terms for service standards.

'While cooking in the kitchen, I stopped breathing and my vision went dark. When I woke up, I was on a hospital bed. Every time I come here, doctors are so respectful and care about us. My neighbors and I are so pleased. It is five days that I am here in hospital and I have had a very good experience. I appreciate the hospital's management system. There are so many patients, but the doctors are always doing their best.'

Gulab Zarin, Kama district, Nangarhar province

The project focuses on improving the value-for-money by enhancing accountability and transparency in the health sector and is a cutting-edge model for service delivery in fragile and conflict-affected settings.

The project has effectively served as a platform to channel the resources of key development partners in a common results framework to finance basic and priority health services across the country with minimal management cost, including in highly insecure and conflict-affected areas which are difficult to serve.