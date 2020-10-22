Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Delivering Strong and Sustained Health Gains in Afghanistan: The Sehatmandi Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Challenge

Afghanistan's health system faces a critical shortage of key ingredients - qualified healthcare workers, especially female healthcare workers to ensure that women can seek health services; safe and equipped facilities, particularly in areas that are experiencing active conflicts; and supplies of medicines, equipment and vaccines. Insecurity, gender imbalances, and lack of government revenue severely limit the availability of even the most basic healthcare for most Afghans - and the situation has become particularly acute during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Approach

The Sehatmandi program builds on the innovative approach of contracting out the provision of virtually all basic and essential health services to service provider non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The project takes a pay-for-performance (P4P) approach that directly links the payment of service providers to their performance on the delivery of 11 key health-related services such as immunization, skilled birth attendance, family planning visits, and growth monitoring of infants and children. The performance is verified by an independent third-party monitor before payment is made. The expected outcomes are clearly spelled out and quantified and customized for each province of the country through a contract between the MOH and the NGO with set terms for service standards.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

'While cooking in the kitchen, I stopped breathing and my vision went dark. When I woke up, I was on a hospital bed. Every time I come here, doctors are so respectful and care about us. My neighbors and I are so pleased. It is five days that I am here in hospital and I have had a very good experience. I appreciate the hospital's management system. There are so many patients, but the doctors are always doing their best.'

Gulab Zarin, Kama district, Nangarhar province

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The project focuses on improving the value-for-money by enhancing accountability and transparency in the health sector and is a cutting-edge model for service delivery in fragile and conflict-affected settings.

The project has effectively served as a platform to channel the resources of key development partners in a common results framework to finance basic and priority health services across the country with minimal management cost, including in highly insecure and conflict-affected areas which are difficult to serve.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 10:04:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:23aCHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Third-Quarter Profit Rose 6.9%
DJ
06:21aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN : Holding L.P. Announces Third Quarter Results
PR
06:21aWhat Argentine cities can learn from the “15-minute City” Paris – Reports Kapsch TrafficCom
BU
06:20aPOLAND : EIB and LBBW finance four wind farms near Poznan
PU
06:20aROYAL BAM N : Top Marks for Bishop Fox's Expansion
PU
06:20aAPT SATELLITE : Delay in Dispatch of Circular in Relation to Continuing Connected Transactions
PU
06:19aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways jumbo saved from scrap heap by film deal
RE
06:18aAT&T INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aENTEGRIS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aBeneficiary of battery R&D progress + new funding commitment (Blackstone Resources)
AL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
3FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q320 TRADING UPDATE
4FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL) : FINGERPRINT CARDS : Fingerprints™) announces design win with top-tier glob..
5TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group