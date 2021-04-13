Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Deliveroo and Sainsbury's expand delivery trial to 100 stores

04/13/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Sainsbury's store in Milton Keynes

LONDON (Reuters) - Food delivery group Deliveroo and supermarket Sainsbury's said on Tuesday they had expanded a grocery delivery trial to around 100 stores across Britain under a new two-year contract.

The two companies said around 30% of people in Deliveroo zones could now access more than 1,000 products from Sainsbury's and have them delivered in as little as 20 minutes. 

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35aUK Economy Grew in February as EU Trade Recovered
DJ
02:32aSudan's annual inflation rate rises to 341% in March
RE
02:30aNikkei gains as glass firms, department stores shine on upbeat earnings
RE
02:30aBritain's JD Sports sees profit rise for 2022 as stores reopen
RE
02:28aUK economy grew in February as firms prepared for lockdown easing
RE
02:24aUK economy grew in February as firms prepared for lockdown easing
RE
02:21aDeliveroo and Sainsbury's expand delivery trial to 100 stores
RE
02:20a'DEEDS, NOT WORDS' : mining firms reshape boardrooms as investors demand sustainability
RE
02:20aALIBABA  : Some investors lukewarm on China's Ant Group if IPO is revived after revamp
RE
02:15aS.Africa's Capitec declares FY dividend, reports 27% profit drop
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : doubles down on cloud healthcare business with $16 billion Nuance buy
3Microsoft doubles down on cloud healthcare business with $16 billion Nuance buy
4Asia shares bounce on strong China trade data
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : cuts bonuses following Archegos loss - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ