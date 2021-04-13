Deliveroo and Sainsbury's expand delivery trial to 100 stores
04/13/2021 | 02:21am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Food delivery group Deliveroo and supermarket Sainsbury's said on Tuesday they had expanded a grocery delivery trial to around 100 stores across Britain under a new two-year contract.
The two companies said around 30% of people in Deliveroo zones could now access more than 1,000 products from Sainsbury's and have them delivered in as little as 20 minutes.
