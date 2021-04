At 0710 GMT, the stock was trading up 2.5% at 287 pence, about 25% lower than its IPO price, following a hefty first day tumble when it made its stock market debut in London last week.

Deliveroo was given an initial 7.6 billion pounds ($10.46 billion) valuation through a 390 pence price tag per share.

