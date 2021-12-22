Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Delivery Hero to shrink Foodpanda Germany, sell Foodpanda Japan

12/22/2021 | 04:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Advertisements promoting delivery services in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) -German food delivery group Delivery Hero said on Wednesday it would scale down its Foodpanda operations in Germany and sell the subsidiary's Japan unit, citing increased competition and labour shortages.

Delivery Hero said Foodpanda would exit Cologne, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart, though it had only introduced the brand in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Stuttgart a month earlier as part of a broader expansion programme in Germany.

"Facing a very different reality now than we did entering these markets, it is with a heavy heart that we need to pursue other growth opportunities with larger potential," Chief Executive Niklas Oestberg said in a statement.

The meal delivery market, with players including Uber Eats, Just Eat Takeaway and Deliveroo, is expected to consolidate as the pandemic-related boom starts to wear off and companies look to adjust operations.

At the same time, the European Commission announced draft rules in early December to give employee benefits to riders and drivers for online delivery firms, a move some companies argue will lead to job losses.

Delivery Hero shares were up 6.4% by 0930 GMT.

Delivery Hero, whose operations span more than 50 countries, only started in June with the soft launch of its Foodpanda brand in Berlin and then rolled it out to other cities in August.

That return home brought an abrupt end to a truce struck in late 2018, when Oestberg sold Delivery Hero's German operations to Takeaway.com - its Dutch competitor now known as Just Eat Takeaway (JET) - for $1.1 billion.

The group also said on Wednesday it would exit the market in Japan, which it entered in September 2020, in the first quarter of 2022 to focus on growth in other markets and niches, especially in the area of quick commerce.

(Reporting by Zuzanna SzymanskaEditing by Paul Carrel and Mark Potter)

By Zuzanna Szymanska


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO PLC 2.35% 217.9 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DELIVERY HERO SE 6.50% 98.16 Delayed Quote.-27.35%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 4.91% 49.55 Real-time Quote.-48.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aUK, Japan to co-operate on fighter jet engine technology
RE
05:07aOmicron dashes expat Zimbabweans' hopes of Christmas homecoming
RE
05:03aIvory Coast 2021/22 cocoa port arrivals down 12-13%, CCC director says
RE
05:02aCVS Says With More Than 99.5% Compliance In Co's Policy Of Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations, Co Has Expanded Policy To Cover All Employees
RE
05:02aCvs health corp-to postpone plans for corporate employees to return to a hybrid work format in u.s. offices on january 10
RE
05:02aCvs says with more than 99.5% compliance in co's policy of requiring covid-19 vaccinations, co has expanded the policy to cover all employees
RE
04:59aDelivery Hero to shrink Foodpanda Germany, sell Foodpanda Japan
RE
04:59aLibyan election collapses with no plan out of crisis
RE
04:58aLibyan election collapses with no plan out of crisis
RE
04:53aSouth Africa study suggests lower risk of hospitalisation with Omicron versus Delta
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
2Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
3China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud
4Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Tra..
5Dye & Durham Announces Agreement to Acquire Link Group in Transformativ..

HOT NEWS