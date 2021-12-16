Delivery app Gopuff raises $1.5 billion - Axios

The Philadelphia-based company, which operates in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and England, was valued at around $15 billion after a funding round in July.

The latest round is structured as a convertible note led by Guggenheim Partners, according to the report.

Gopuff did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(This story corrects first paragraph to say "valuation of up to $40 billion" from "valuation of $40 billion" after Axios corrects story; removes reference to funding round in headline and paragraph 3).

