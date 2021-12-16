Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Delivery app Gopuff raises $1.5 billion - Axios

12/16/2021 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Food and grocery delivery platform Gopuff has raised $1.5 billion in what could be a valuation of up to $40 billion, Axios reported on Thursday.

The Philadelphia-based company, which operates in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and England, was valued at around $15 billion after a funding round in July.

The latest round is structured as a convertible note led by Guggenheim Partners, according to the report.

Gopuff did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(This story corrects first paragraph to say "valuation of up to $40 billion" from "valuation of $40 billion" after Axios corrects story; removes reference to funding round in headline and paragraph 3).

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pKentucky survivors vow to rebuild 'junkyard' left by tornado
RE
01:44pDelivery app Gopuff raises $1.5 billion - Axios
RE
01:43pSoccer-England drawn with Italy and Germany in Nations League
RE
01:38pEU energy talks paused as Poland seeks carbon market curbs
RE
01:36pCitigroup sends New York staff home, Goldman cancels remaining holiday parties
RE
01:36pBill to clamp down on products from China's Xinjiang passes Congress, Biden next
RE
01:35pNew delay hits Royal Dutch Shell's sale of Texas refinery to Mexico's Pemex -sources
RE
01:29pUK watchdog says Cellnex-CK Hutchison tower deal raises competition concerns
RE
01:25pBritain banking on COVID antivirals to get through Omicron winter
RE
01:25pU.S. hits more Chinese companies over ties to alleged human rights abuses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares climb higher on central bank announcements
2Analysis: The three data reports that persuaded Powell to speed up Fed'..
3U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5EDF shares plunge after faults found at French nuclear power reactor

HOT NEWS