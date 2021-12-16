Delivery app Gopuff raises $1.5 bln in latest funding round - Axios

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Food and grocery delivery platform Gopuff
has raised $1.5 billion in a new funding round, fetching a
valuation of $40 billion for the company, Axios reported on
Thursday.
The Philadelphia-based company, which operates in more than
1,000 cities across the United States and England, was valued at
around $15 billion after a funding round in July.
The latest funding round is structured as a convertible note
led by Guggenheim Partners, according to the report.
Gopuff did not immediately respond to Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)