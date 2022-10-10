Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Delivery startup Getir in advanced talks to buy Gorillas- Bloomberg News

10/10/2022 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Employee of Turkish fast grocery-delivery company Getir rides to deliver an online grocery delivery in Istanbul

(Reuters) - Turkish fast delivery startup Getir is in advanced talks to buy Berlin-based rival Gorillas Technologies GmbH, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal would give Getir scale in key European markets including the UK and Germany, the report said.

No final decisions have been made, but the proposed deal would be a mix of cash and equity, Bloomberg added.

Gorillas was working with JPMorgan on its fundraising plans and other strategic options, which include the sale of some or all of its business, Reuters had reported in June.

Earlier this year Getir closed a $768 million funding round led by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala that valued the company at around $12 billion. Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Alpha Wave Global, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global participated in the funding round.

When contacted by Reuters, a Getir spokesperson said they could "neither confirm or deny" the Bloomberg report, while Gorillas said it will not provide any comment.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:00aUnited Launch Alliance's debut Vulcan mission slips to 2023 -CEO
RE
09:53aFactbox-Death of young Iranian woman puts spotlight on morality police
RE
09:51aMonte dei Paschi to hold board meeting on cash call on Tuesday - source
RE
09:49aPortugal's draft budget targets lower deficit despite steep slowdown
RE
09:47aUK court says Elliott, Jane Street can sue LME for cancelled nickel trades
RE
09:47aDelivery startup Getir in advanced talks to buy Gorillas- Bloomberg News
RE
09:43aEU eyes multi-year fiscal plans that include investment, reform -Gentiloni
RE
09:39aPfizer exec says CEO did not negotiate EU COVID vaccine contract via text message
RE
09:37aWall Street opens higher after three-day selloff
RE
09:37aZimbabwe miners unfazed by new royalties proposal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3
2Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
3Strikes at French oil refineries and storage sites to continue - TotalE..
4National Grid Sees Fiscal Year 2023 Underlying EPS More Weighted Toward..
5Fed's Evans: Inflation can fall quickly, with "soft landing" and no rec..

HOT NEWS