Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dell Selects OMNIVISION's OV02C for the Most Superior 1080p Webcam Performance in Next-generation Latitude Laptops

01/05/2022 | 09:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMNIVISION’s new OV02C image sensor enables premium video performance and ultra-low power consumption in some of the smallest and lightest laptops available today

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, announced today that the OV02C image sensor has been selected by Dell for its next-generation Latitude laptops that are being unveiled at CES 2022. The OV02C will enable Dell to upgrade its Latitude 5000, 7000 and 9000 series from 720p to 1080p―a clear performance boost without having to change the unique and stylish design of the laptop.

“We selected the new OV02C because it is the only image sensor that combines smaller pixel size and high resolution in the smallest form factor, enabling the most vivid quality video and image capabilities in the lightest and thinnest laptops,” said Howard Huang, lead camera architect, Dell. “We will be upgrading all of our series 5000, 7000 and 9000 to full high definition (HD) for enhanced video performance. They will also have the new ‘always on’ feature, which is in high demand right now.”

“Dell is a long-standing customer and the first leading laptop brand to upgrade its products with our new OV02C,” said Akeem Chen, senior product marketing manager at OMNIVISION. “Dell is an industry-leader and always on the forefront of the newest, most innovative technology. We are pleased that they have selected the OV02C for their Latitude series.”

The OV02C is the industry’s first 1/7-inch, 2 megapixel image sensor designed for full HD video performance in thin bezel premium notebooks, tablets and IoT devices. The sensor offers 60 frames per second (fps) and excellent pixel performance in the thinnest 3mm module Y size for high screen-to-body ratio designs. OMNIVISION’s PureCel®Plus-S stacked die technology enables such high functionality in the smallest die size.

The OV02C’s “Always On” feature senses user presence in ultra-low-power mode and the system can be locked and woken up touchlessly, extending the lifetime of the battery. The OV02C also supports multi camera synchronization and multi-frame HDR at 30fps real time video streaming.

The OV02C will be demonstrated at OMNIVISION’s virtual CES meeting room January 5-8, 2022. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales or schedule a virtual meeting during CES 2022: https://www.ovt.com/news-events/events/ces-2022.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION™, PureCel®Plus-S and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aZosano Pharma Announces Publication of Clinical Data Demonstrating Comparable Immunogenicity of a Trivalent Influenza Vaccine Formulated on its Transdermal Microneedle System Versus an Intramuscular Injection of the Vaccine at a Higher Dose
AQ
09:20aXT.COM Exchange Releases XTStarter Platform, $5 Million Subscriptions to Grab
NE
09:20aAvalanche Asia Star Fund Makes Strategic Investment in Decentralized Derivatives Protocol KINE
NE
09:18aFord Motor posts 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales
RE
09:18aDELTA AIR LINES : A message to SkyMiles members from Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer
PU
09:18aMEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences - Form 6-K
PU
09:18aJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Awarded Inaugural NAESCO Industry Award for its $123M Sustainability and Vocational Initiative in State Correctional Facilities
PU
09:18aQUHUO : Announces Full Acquisition of Equity Interest in Lailai - Form 6-K
PU
09:18aNANO DIMENSION : Acquires Global Inkjet Systems; Implements Its Vision for - Form 6-K
PU
09:18aARTNET : In the 1960s, NASA Photographers Captured Glimpses of the Universe. Now, the Iconic Images Are for Available on Artnet Auctions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Wall Street futures mixed ahead of Fed meeting minutes
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
4ELRINGKLINGER AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
5Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks

HOT NEWS