Dell XPS 15 & 13 Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Dell Laptop Savings Tracked by Saver Trends

11/15/2020 | 04:11pm EST

The top early Black Friday Dell XPS laptop deals for 2020, including FHD & 4K laptop savings

Find the best early Dell XPS 13 & 15 laptop and convertible deals for Black Friday 2020, including laptops with integrated graphics and discrete GPU discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Dell XPS 13 & 15 Deals:

Best Dell Laptop Deals:

Best Dell Deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to enjoy more active discounts at the moment. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Dell XPS is Dell’s line of laptops and two-in-one PCs designed for extreme performance. XPS stands for “Xtreme Performance System” so you can expect these computers to handle any task you throw its way. The Dell XPS laptop lineup consists of 13-inch and 15-inch laptops with either a standard HD display or an HD touchscreen display. Dell’s XPS laptops are premium laptops so you can expect to pay a higher price but get really powerful specs.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
