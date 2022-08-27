Dell ceases all Russian operations after August offices closure

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc.
said on Saturday it had ceased all Russian operations after
closing its offices in mid-August, the latest in a growing list
of Western firms to exit Russia.
The U.S. computer firm, a vital supplier of servers in
Russia, has joined others in curtailing operations since Moscow
sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Dell suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia in February,
saying it would monitor the situation to determine next steps.
"In mid-August, we closed our offices and ceased all Russian
operations," Dell spokesperson Mike Siemienas told Reuters.
"Back in February, we made the decision to not sell, service
or support products in Russia, Belarus and the Donetsk and
Luhansk regions of Ukraine, in addition to the already embargoed
Crimea."
Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from
Ukraine in 2014 and recognised self-styled, breakaway republics
in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of east Ukraine in February,
moves condemned by Ukraine and Western nations, which have
imposed sanctions on Russia.
Russia's industry ministry said on Friday many of the
researchers and engineers working for Dell in Russia had already
been offered new jobs, after media reports said the company was
making a full exit.
Tech-focused publication CNews this week reported that Dell
would fully exit Russia and would lay off all its local staff.
IT-focused news portal TAdviser published a similar report.
"We are monitoring the development of the situation," the
TASS news agency quoted Deputy Industry and Trade Minister
Vasily Shpak as saying on Friday.
"According to our data, the vast majority of Dell's R&D
centre specialists and support engineers in St Petersburg and
Moscow have already received job offers with competitive pay
from Russian producers."
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow in Moscow and Eva Mathews in
Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher and Edmund Blair)